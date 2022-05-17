Another Robert Lewandowski replacement breakdown for Bayern Munich...who ya got?

Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and Felix Kunkel dug deep to track down all of the latest news on the players being considered to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. Let’s take a look who exactly is on the list and where things stand with each player.

The Legit Possibility

Sasa Kalajdzic, VfB Stuttgart: Julian Nagelsmann wants a striker to can get aerial on crosses and Kalajdzic fits that mold. With a price tag of €20 million, the Austrian is affordable as well.

Maybe, Maybe Not

Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig: The Frenchman has the scoring touch, but is considered a more likely replacement should Serge Gnabry leave. Regardless, he will be very expensive and is not a true 9.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: Like Nkunku, Mane is considered more of a replacement for Gnabry than Lewandowski. Moreover, there is even some thought there could be an exchange of Mane for Gnabry, but who knows how realistic it is. As a like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski, though, Mane doesn’t fit the bill.

Timo Werner, Chelsea FC: Julian Nagelsmann would take him, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic would not. Where have we seen this before?

The Longshots

Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen: Die Werkself won’t sell Schick for less than €70 million, so it does not look like the Czech Hitman will be headed to Bayern Munich.

Sebastien Haller, Ajax: Borussia Dortmund is leading Bayern Munich on the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Richarlison, Everton: Sport1 says that Bayern Munich has made contact with the Brazilian international’s representatives, but nothing considerable was discussed.

Darwin Nunez, Benfica: The Portuguese club wants €60 million to €80 million for Nunez and Bayern Munich thinks that is too much for a player without experience in a Top 5 league.

Hugo Ekitike, Stade Reims: Ekitike is considered too green to be an immediate replacement for Lewandowski, but could be an option for the future.

Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea FC: Lukaku has said he could see himself playing for Bayern Munich at some point, but a huge transfer fee and big salary would be roadblocks.

Okay Bayern Munich fans...you have your updated list.

