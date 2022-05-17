The Prodigal Son Returns: Fiete Arp is coming back to Bayern Munich

The once promising career of Bayern Munich loanee Fiete Arp went severely off the rails after an absolutely disastrous 2019/20 season where the prospect was hampered by both illnesses and injuries.

That set the tone for two more off-kilter campaigns, including 2021/22, which he spent on loan with Holstein Kiel.

When he moved to Bayern Munich from Hamburger SV back in 2019, there were lofty expectations for the youngster — and they intensified after he had a terrific preseason. Upon being sent to Bayern Munich II to get more playing time, though, Arp fell into a malaise about the perceived demotion and never really recovered as injuries and illnesses further complicated his situation.

The 2020/21 campaign saw Arp continue to battle himself and his form leading to this season’s loan assignment:

Jann-Fiete Arp confirms he's leaving Holstein Kiel following the end of his loan spell (24 league appearances - only two over 90 minutes, 2G, 2A). The striker will return to Bayern and a decision on his future will be made in the summer. Arp is under contract until 2024 [Bild] pic.twitter.com/IKQwxSnEzl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 16, 2022

At one point in the past, this might have looked like fantastic timing for Arp to return from a loan, but the 22-year-old’s star has lost its luster and it is unclear if Bayern Munich has any role on campus for the former Germany youth international.

Arp had three goals and two assists in 26 games across all competitions this season.

Clearly, the #ArpTrain movement has stagnated and not achieved the heights many had hoped. Will a return help Arp rediscover the talent that once made him a prized prospect?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Insert your best train derailment gifs below...