Bayern Munich Alumni: Toni Kroos thinks Ibiza trip was no issue, talks why Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is great

Real Madrid midfielder and former Bayern Munich prospect Toni Kroos is riding high these days.

With his squad headed to the Champions League finale, Kroos has had some time to reflect on many things in the world of football — including the recent trip by Bayern Munich players to Ibiza.

Kroos thinks the whole story was overblown.

“I think it’s good they did it despite the defeat in Mainz,” Kroos said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Nowadays people from the outside, mostly the media, think they can dictate to grown-up people what to do on their days off.”

Kroos also talked about what he and Carlo Ancelotti talked about after Kroos was subbed off during Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback victory over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals (Sport Bild).

“The coach himself had a few doubts about who he would bring on next. We’ve all see many football games. Then you can exchange a bit. He’s just like that. He doesn’t say ‘I’ll do it’ when he has slight doubts, so he’s brings us into it,” Kroos said. “That describes him really well and why it always works well with the team. It’s outstanding. In the end he decides, but of course, he is interested in our opinion.”