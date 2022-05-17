Could Ajax star Jurrien Timber be the answer at center-back at Bayern Munich?

If you are a Bayern Munich fan, you might be questioning the squad’s depth at center-back for next season now that Niklas Süle is gone.

One of the names being bandied about is Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber. Tz asked Ajax expert Bart Veenstra to assess Timber and it sounds like the youngster might command too big of a transfer fee for the Bavarians.

“Should Timber leave, I think Ajax can ask a lot of money for him. He has a contract until 2024, so in principle the club can call up whatever amount they want. And they will do that too, Timber will not be available for less than 30 to 40 million euros,” Veenstra said. “Timber is a rather short defender who plays very intelligently, however. He’s lightning fast, can read the game well and is very good with the ball at his feet. He’s one of the defenders with the most successful dribbles in the Dutch league.”

To an outsider, Timber sounds a little like Lucas Hernandez, who relies on speed and technique at center-back rather than size and brute strength. At 1.82 meters (5’10”), Timber is not the imposing figure that Süle is, and at 20-years-old, he is also not the vocal leader that Bayern Munich is said to be seeking.

Bayern Munich could also be reluctant to pay the expected fee for a player who might not exactly fit the profile the club is looking for.

Manchester United is also said to be interested in Timber as well: