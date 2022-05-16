Pundit implores Bayern Munich to act quickly on Sasa Kalajdzic

Sport Bild transfer expert Raimund Hinko wrote a “letter” to Hasan Salihamidzic, advising the Bayern Munich executive to sign Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Hinko criticized Brazzo for his “snail’s pace” when operating in the transfer market. Hinko also criticized for Bayern’s acquisition of Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano, who have yet to have a positive impact on the team since arrival.

Hinko’s solution to Bayern’s troubles with Lewandowski leaving can be found domestically. Sasa Kalajdzic, the 24-year-old striker for VfB Stuttgart can be a massive help to Bayern’s attack next season should Lewandowski leave this summer. Kalajdzic has proved himself by scoring against the best clubs, Bayern included. He is surprisingly agile for two meters tall yet still affordable for the Bavarians.

Bayern have contacted Saša Kalajdžić's management and expressed their interest, but it's uncertain whether the Austrian is planned as a direct Lewandowski replacement. Nagelsmann wants a striker who is strong in the air and can score from crosses [@kerry_hau, @CMoffiziell] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 16, 2022

He has a market value of 20 million euros, which is well within Bayern’s budget. Hinko states that Bayern needs to reel in expectations and get players who are ready to perform, not players who are recognized just by their names. There are some clear concerns about injury for the Austrian striker but if healthy, the sky is the limit. Even if Lewandowski stays, he could serve as a backup until the Polish striker departs.

Well Hinko, let’s hope our dear friend Brazzo is listening.