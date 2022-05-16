Uli Hoeneß calls for Bayern Munich players to take more responsibility, media suspensions (!?)

Someone pulled the string on Bayern Munich Uli Hoeneß legend on Sunday and the club great unleashed some straight fire by hitting on all of the drama surrounding Robert Lewandowski, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, and Niklas Süle.

Hoeneß, though was not done there. Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) was the recipient of more brutal honesty from the former president. For starters, Hoeneß does not think the coaches and sporting director should shoulder all of the blame when things go wrong. The players should also be looking into the mirror per Hoeneß.

“The players have to be more responsible. The coach or the sporting director are always the ones to blame, but the fact is that since Christmas we have some players who haven’t played well overall. These players need to be put under more pressure,” Hoeneß remarked.

The beloved Bayern Munich alumni was not done, though. Hoeneß also thinks Bayern Munich should ban some media members (Hoeneß said this on the same day Ineednoname published this...you do the math).

“Telling the journalist: ‘If you write about it again, you won’t see Säbener Straße for a week’ — Bayern is currently the plaything of some media & that shouldn’t be the case. I blame the club for that,” Hoeneß stated.

While calling for the media to be banished from the club grounds might be harsh, Hoeneß makes a good point about the players being held more accountable for their play.