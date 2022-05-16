Bayern Munich has big competition for VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic

According to kicker, Bayern Munich has big competition if it hopes to get VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Newcastle United, Benfica, and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 24-year-old:

Where will Sasa Kalajdzic (24) play in the new season? According to kicker information, in addition to Newcastle United, Benfica Lisbon and even Paris St. Germain, FC Bayern is also dealing with the two-meter-tall attacker, who could follow Robert Lewandowski, who is willing to change, in Munich. Sporting director Sven Mislintat remains calm for the time being: “There was no call from Bayern,” he said on “Sky”. “If he comes then, I decide whether I lose weight or not.” The fact remains: “Sasa has another year of contract and we are also talking to him about an extension.”

For any of the aforementioned clubs to get Kalajdzic, a minimum bid of €25 million:

VfB could get around 25 million euros for Kalajdzic — and he will also need income this summer. Mislintat: “At the moment it’s not the case that we can act with a black zero on the transfer market. Since we started our way, we have taken in about 25 million euros net a year. That always throws a club back.”

Borussia Dortmund is also rumored to have interest in Kalajdzic as well.