Report: Josip Stanisic happy to stay at Bayern Munich despite lack of playing time

Josip Stanisic marked his 17th appearance for Bayern Munich with a headed goal in their 2-2 draw with VfL Wolfsburg on the final Bundesliga match day of the season. It was his first goal for Bayern in a season where he didn’t get too many appearances, but, for the most part, stood firm when he was called upon, especially during the beginning of the season. His current contract at Bayern runs through June 2025, and per a new report from kicker, he is more than happy to stay at the club despite a packed defensive depth chart at the club.

Bayern already has Benjamin Pavard at the right back position, and even Niklas Sule had deputized there a number of times this season, but he’s leaving for Borussia Dortmund this summer. Even with the imminent arrival of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, who is also a right-back, Stanisic is still happy to stay at Bayern and fight for his minutes. He’s confident that he can see decent time, especially after how well he shone for himself this season with all of the chances that he was given.

At this point, a one-year loan spell, while it might be reasonable and logical, is not something Bayern is considering for Stanisic. Much like the player himself, Julian Nagelsmann and his coaching staff are confident that he has an important role to play at the club next season and onward.

“Stani is a very reliable player who can always be brought in, who always delivers solid performances. You know what you have in him and what he can and will deliver,” Nagelsmann recently said of the 22-year old Croatian. “Of course he knows that he has a lot of competition. Of course, the competitive situation will not get any easier in the new year. But it’s still Bayern Munich. If you decide to play for Bayern Munich, then there will be competition,” Nagelsmann added in looking forward to next season.

For Bayern, Stanisic’s willingness to stay despite not being a first choice right back is highly beneficial. They will need the depth in defense if they want to push across three fronts again next season. This season highlighted the necessity to have proper depth in each position with the amount of injuries and coronavirus infections Nagelsmann had to deal with throughout the course of the campaign, including Stanisic at one point.

The young defender was reliable in the beginning of the season when Pavard was dealing with an injury problem, and he also stood firm midway through the Hinrunde when the Frenchman had to serve his red card suspension.

Case in point, there will certainly be chances for Stanisic next season, even with the arrival of Mazraoui from Ajax. Nagelsmann will need to be able to call on him at any given moment, and by the sounds of things, both parties are confident Stanisic will be able to do so.