Bavarian Podcast Works S4E32: Calling out the Bayern Munich board + Solutions to the Lewandowski debacle

Well, the bombshell dropped. Since our last podcast, Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer. This is obviously the biggest news of the week, but since we already covered the topic of potential replacements in previous podcasts, we here at BPW decided to take a different track.

In addition, please welcome our new podcaster — Teddy Son! He was gracious enough to hop in when another scheduling issue threatened to delay this episode further.

In this episode, INNN and Teddy discuss:

Does the Bayern Munich board deserve blame for this Lewandowski mess?

How the board has conducted self-sabotage in major contract negotiations since 2019.

How the board forgot the human aspect of negotiations.

Defending Hasan Salihamidzic and (some of) his work for the club.

The strange vibes of Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn — too corporate for Bayern Munich?

Why Lewandowski’s ugly contract saga leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Discussing alternatives: Does Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic make sense as a Lewy successor?

Should Bayern Munich sell Lewandowski now, or keep him and lose him for free?

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

