Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG all after Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Bayern still eyeing Torino’s Gleison Bremer; FC Barcelona also targeting Joao Felix?; and MORE!

Paris Saint-Germain is going to challenge FC Barcelona on Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona are reportedly set to face competition from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. According to Fichajes, Barcelona are set to face competition from PSG in their pursuit to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, who has made up his mind on a summer exit from the Allianz Arena.

Could PSG be a legitimate option for the Polish Hitman? It seems unlikely — unless Lewandowski is only about the money (which is okay...he’s going to be 34-years-old in August).

Chelsea FC’s new ownership group is also allegedly going to kick the tires on a move for Robert Lewandowski:

According to ESPN (h/t Express), European football expert Julien Laurens has stated that Chelsea can catch up to Manchester City and Liverpool this summer by adding Robert Lewandowski. to their ranks The Polish international’s contract with Bayern Munich will expire next year and he is willing to leave this summer. Off the field, the first issue to resolve is the takeover, which is already in its third month since Roman Abramovich chose to sell the club. Todd Boehly’s group is getting closer to a deal after being chosen preferred bidder and met with Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes lately at the Cobham Training centre ahead of their FA Cup Final.

And somewhere, Tommy Adams is rubbing his hands together like an evil man plotting to take over the world. Liverpool is supposedly in the mix or Lewandowski as well:

Sport1 add that the Spanish giants will pay a fee in the region of €30m – €40m (£25m – £34m) to Bayern Munich for the Poland international. Given his status as one of Europe’s best strikers, you may think that’s quite a low sum, but Lewandowski becomes a free agent in June 2023. Therefore, his value is not as high as it should be. Sport1‘s update comes after it was said that Liverpool were in talks to sign Lewandowski, while Manchester City were also keen.

Oliver Kahn was not shy about admitting is fully engaged in its Lewandowski-contingency planning per SPOX and Goal journalist Johannes Ohr, who quoted Kahn as saying this:

Kahn über Lewandowski- Alternativen: „Wir haben nicht nur einen Plan B, sondern auch einen Plan C und D.“ #FCBayern — Johannes Ohr (@ohr_joo) May 15, 2022

“We not only have a plan B, but also a plan C and D.”

Bayern Munich will close out its season against Wolfsburg this weekend, but we had plenty — and I mean plenty — to talk about and discuss this week.

Here is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at why the latest news about Robert Lewandowski wanting to leave Bayern Munich is devastating and is made even worse by the fact that the Bavarians also missed on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian seems set for a move to Manchester City.

We also tackle the alleged discontent growing between the Bayern Munich coaching staff and front office. Can the two sides get aligned? Moreover, why weren’t the philosophical differences hammered out during the hiring process to see if everything was a fit?

Why Marcel Sabitzer probably should look to leave Bayern Munich even if he wants to stay.

A look at the latest on those rumors surrounding Konrad Laimer and Frenkie de Jong.

FC Barcelona could be seeing all of the competition for Robert Lewandowski and thinking it better have a back-up plan:

Barcelona are increasingly closing in on the capture of Robert Lewandowski, who has confirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season shortly after the clash against VfL Wolfsburg. With many expecting Lewandowski to join Barcelona in the coming season, a recent report from Diario AS has offered a rather interesting update on the club’s pursuit of a new forward. It appears Barcelona are strongly entertaining the possibility of signing Joao Felix in the coming summer. The Portuguese international was discussed in the recent meeting between Barça’s sporting director Mateu Alemany and Atletico Madrid CEO MiguelAngel Gil Marin.

Bayern Munich is not out of the running for Torino center-back Gleison Bremer just yet:

Inter seem interested in improving their defensive depth in the summer, with Torino’s Gleison Bremer appearing to be a potential transfer target. According to La Stampa, Inter see Bremer as a suitable option for their three-man defence. Simone Inzaghi admires the defender and will consider signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal in the summer. But the Italian side could face potential challenges from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for the centre-half. PSG and the Bundesliga giants have also been keeping tabs on the defender. It is suggested that the Nerazzurri will not be able to match the financial muscle of PSG and Bayern in the summer transfer market. Should they push forward with their interest in the player, the Scudetto holders might have to lean towards alternatives in the market. The report understands that an offer of around €40million could arrive for the defender in the approaching summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has proved to be a brick wall in Ivan Juric’s Torino defence this season, subsequently attracting numerous suitors from across Europe.

Bayern Munich, in keeping with the theme of the season, took a 0-2 lead and then succumbed to a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

In this podcast, we look at:

Bayern’s revamped lineup including Josip Stanisic

Some sneaky criticism of Julian Nagelsmann

Mullendowski’s possibly last combo goal

The game being a microcosm of Bayern’s season

A look back at the game that might have virtually ended Bayern’s season

Thoughts about future transfers including possibly Sasa Kaladjzic

Thoughts on Stuttgart’s survival

Why Bayern should care about Stuttgart’s survival

Thoughts on where Alphonso Davies should play

Leroy Sané — What the heck was that miss?

A reminder about why winning the Bundesliga is difficult

The selections of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller were deserved for sure. The only omission I think you could argue for Bayern Munich is Manuel Neuer. Everyone else was just too inconsistent:

BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Season pic.twitter.com/vkP7nyyQLA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 14, 2022

