Jamal Musiala talks Germany’s chance for the World Cup, a potential starting role, and more

When Germany reconvenes for a camp in a few weeks, Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala will be looking to establish himself as a weapon that Hansi Flick can use at any time — and in a number of positions.

“I believe in myself! But it doesn’t matter whether I’m in the starting XI or a sub, I want to be ready and help the team. I want to help us get far,” Musiala told Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The youngster appreciated being able to play for Flick, whom he considers an important part of his career.

“He’s like a mentor to me and he gave me confidence right from the start, so I can keep a clear head on the pitch. I have the feeling of complete trust with the DFB,” said Musiala.

When asked about what position he prefers to play, Musiala was honest about where he fits for both club and country.

“It’s important to get match practice. I also like playing on the wing because I can get into 1v1 situations well there,” Musiala said. “I enjoy playing in attacking midfield as a #10 the most. That’s where I feel most comfortable. That’s where I played the most when I was younger. The fact that I recently played as a #6 and #8 was good for my development.”

In the end, though, Musiala just wants to help Germany win the World Cup.

“We would like to bring the title to Germany! We’re one of the favorites, but there are a lot of world-class nations in the tournament. It won’t be easy, but we have to be aware we want to win the tournament. Every player wants that,” Musiala remarked.