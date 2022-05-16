Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich is just taking it one season at a time

Bayern Munich back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich recently inked a one-year contract extension with the Rekordmeister and appears to be ready to just enjoy the ride.

Ulreich has had a good career as an apprentice to Manuel Neuer, but rather than pushing for more playing time, seeking an opportunity elsewhere, or generally being unhappy about not being able to showcase himself as much as he probably would like, Ulreich is content to enjoy the journey that his career has taken him on.

If it works out that he will be able to end his playing days right where he is now, Ulreich would have no problem with that.

“Retiring at Bayern? I would keep that open, but it’s definitely an option. I don’t know how long my body will keep up. At the moment I feel very fit. I also don’t know how long I want to play. It also depends on how long the club wants to continue with me,” Ulreich told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But I know what I have at Bayern, and the club knows what they have in me.”