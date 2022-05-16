Konrad Laimer has an eye on the future, will Bayern Munich make its move?

In a recent interview with kicker, rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer did not rule out making a move in the coming months. Laimer said that each summer presents an opportunity to examine things and see what kind of change might be needed to further an individual player’s development.

“You should ask yourself every summer what the next step is for you personally,” said Laimer. “I’m a guy who is very ambitious, who wants to play for everything at some point. It’s important to focus on the here and now because there’s no point worrying about anything else if you’re not done here. There is no stress about making a quick decision.”

As for Bayern Munich’s interested in the RB Leipzig ball-winning midfielder, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic stuck with club protocols and did not offer much insight into the rumors that have been circulating for the past two weeks.