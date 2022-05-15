BFW Commentary: Even Thomas Muller thinks Bayern Munich deserves all the criticism this season

Bayern Munich did not have a good season.

Cue the chorus: “Nooo, how can you say that? We won our tenth league title! The players worked so hard and you’re diminishing the achievement by ...”

No, no, and NO. Please stop, this is getting embarrassing. A football club is not a sacred cow, you can criticize it from time to time. Don’t take it from me, take it from Thomas Muller.

In a mega-interview with Tz following his new contract, the Bayern Munich legend was asked to comment on whether the team had met their objectives this season. Here’s his reply:

Quite simply, when you have Villarreal in the Champions League, with all due respect, you’re in the favorite role. What happened? We didn’t advance. That’s what we have to be judged on, so we’re taking a beating right now. Do you think the criticism is excessive? In part it’s appropriate. Certain details are also exaggerated, but as long as it doesn’t cross personal boundaries, I’m rather relaxed about it.

So there you go. Thomas Muller is not sitting at home, crying because someone said something mean on the internet. As long as criticisms remain true to the matter at hand, and don’t veer off into personal insults, it’s perfectly fine.

Muller is a man who understands Mia San Mia better than anyone else. He knows that Bayern Munich sets high standards. He knows what it means when those standards aren’t met. So let’s please stop calling others “entitled” for upholding those standards, and demanding that things get better. This is how it’s supposed to be.