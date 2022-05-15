Uli Hoeneß fires off takes on Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, and Robert Lewandowski

With so much drama surrounding Bayern Munich right now, it was just a matter of time until Uli Hoeneß entered the chat.

The club legend looked at the latest “scandals” with Niklas Süle, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, and Robert Lewandowski and weighed in with his two cents.

Hoeneß on Süle (Sport1’s Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

“We always talk about appreciation. Niklas certainly didn’t show that to the club. I think what he did was disastrous.”

Hoeneß on Lewandowski (kicker’s Georg Holzner and Sky Sport, as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

“It’s all about money. I’m confident that Robert Lewandowski will have a good (next) season with us.” Hoeneß also says that Lewandowski will probably change his mind about leaving next year because he will be 35 and he knows what he has at FC Bayern

Hoeneß on Salihamidzic (Spox and Goal’s Johannes Ohr, as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

”He’s not solely responsible for the transfer policy. I didn’t hear anyone when we won six titles. Now he’s the only one to blame. That’s unacceptable.

Oliver Kahn also had some thoughts on the Lewandowski saga (BR 24 sport, as captured by @iMiaSanMia):