Jurgen Klopp reveals Bayern Munich approached him several times to be manager

After Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp has now won every possible major trophy available to win since he’s been at Liverpool. He took over for Brendan Rodgers back in 2015 and has now won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup since he’s been manager of Liverpool. With that, he’s become the first Liverpool manager ever to do so and the first German manager to win the FA Cup.

Bundesliga fans don’t need any introduction on what Klopp’s managerial pedigree is like, even without all of his stats from Liverpool. What he was able to do with both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in Germany put him on the map as one of the best managers in Europe and he recently revealed that he did have offers to manage Bayern Munich at one point or another.

“I could have gone to Bayern a few times where I would have won more titles in my life - pretty sure I would say. At least with good chances. I have not done it. I had a contract here (at Liverpool) and never did it,” Klopp said in a recent press conference (Sport1). While Klopp did concede this, he did not specify when, exactly, Bayern approached him with a managerial offer and how many times they had done so. Ironically enough, since Klopp has been manager of Liverpool, Bayern has gone through five separate managers in Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes, Niko Kovac, Hansi Flick, and (currently) Julian Nagelsmann.

Klopp’s recently extended his Liverpool contract until 2026 and said that it’s “completley fine” that he never made the decision to manage the rivals of the last Bundesliga team he managed despite the fact that he might’ve won a lot more silverware by now. He had also been linked with the German national team job after Joachim Low had made it clear he eas stepping down after last summer’s European Championships and before it was announced that Flick would be his successor.

Klopp also added a light-hearted crack about former Bayern and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola when he was asked about another club he could potentially manager after Liverpool. “Which club should I go to to find a different situation,” he jokingly asked. “The only thing I could do is ask Pep if he’s from all of them I’ve had enough wins and I’ll take over City. That wouldn’t work, I don’t want to do that,” he continued.

He didn’t rule out ever becoming FC Bayern manager, but his tenure at Liverpool will have been his longest managerial tenure of his career by the time his contract runs up. At both Mainz and Dortmund, he only managed each club for roughly seven years.