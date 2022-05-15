Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Hasan Salihamidzic have differing accounts of club’s proposal

If there was not enough drama circulating around Bayern Munich these days, star striker Robert Lewandowski and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic are now embroiled in a good, old fashioned he said, he said per Bild.

In a nutshell, Lewandowski said said he did not receive an offer, while Salihamidzic says that Lewandowski rejected the club’s proposal.

Who’s telling the truth? Who’s fibbing? This is modern day FC Hollywood at its finest.

The reality of Lewandowski wanting to leave this summer, however, is the hitting home and now Pini Zahavi is reportedly turning up the pressure on Bayern Munich to sell his client this summer per Sport1:

According to SPORT1 information, Lewandowski agent Zahavi has already reached an oral agreement with Barca. There is a three-year contract for the 33-year-old striker in the room. Should Bayern signal a willingness to negotiate, the Catalans would be able to act immediately and would also make an official offer. So now it’s up to Bayern. After eight years with countless titles, can they really deny the deserved goal scorer his wish?

One more year with Lewandowski would be advantageous for the club, but it is now crystal clear that he wants to leave as soon as possible.

Knowing that single detail, Bayern Munich will have to reevaluate its hard line stance that the Poland international will be fulfilling his contract in Bavaria next season.