Bayern Munich’s coach and players react to season-ending draw vs. Wolfsburg

In the wake of a season-ending draw against Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was unhappy with only getting one point.

“The first half was one of the best we’ve played in the second half, so we have to score more goals. We missed some good chances today. The quarter of an hour after the break was not so good, after that we had more dominance again. In the end, it’s certainly not a happy point,” said Julian Nagelsmann (as captured by FCBayern.com).

For captain Manuel Neuer, it was a disappointing result.

“We were clearly the better team, but we let one or two things slip. We were dominant and allowed little at the back. We want to work on conceding fewer goals,” Neuer said.

Josip Stanisic was one of the game’s heroes for Bayern Munich, but even his outstanding goal could not take away the sting of a lost opportunity for a win.

“The goal felt outstanding. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, which would have made it all the more beautiful, of course. We had set out to win the game and we deserved to,” said Stanisic.