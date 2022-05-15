Bayern Munich ups offer to Ajax for Ryan Gravenberch, deal expected soon

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has been ALL OVER Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of both Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Grevenberch from the outset.

While Mazraoui’s move appears to be only a formality at this point, Gravenberch’s attempt to transfer has hit some financial snags.

The Ajax midfielder reportedly wants to make the move to Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians have not put up enough of a transfer fee to satisfy Ajax’s hefty demands.

Now, however, Verweij (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) says Bayern Munich has a new proposal — one that might entice Ajax to make the deal:

Bayern have raised their offer and are now ready to pay €23m for Ryan Gravenberch (€18m plus €5m add-ons) in addition to a 7.5% sell-on clause for Ajax. Agreement is expected soon.

If true, Gravenberch’s entry could pave the way for Marc Roca to leave Bavaria as the Spaniard has spent two unproductive seasons with the Rekordmeister.