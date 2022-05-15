Bayern Munich II’s Martin Demichelis under consideration for Arminia Bielefeld job

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich II coach Martin Demichelis could be in line to be the next coach at Arminia Bielefeld.

Arminia has been relegated to 2. Bundesliga and could present Demichelis with a chance to be the hero of the day should he lead the club back to the Bundesliga:

This name was not necessarily to be expected. According to information from Sky, Martin Demichelis is a candidate for Arminia Bielefeld! The 41-year-old Argentinian could become head coach at the Alm for the coming season and replace interim coach Marco Kostmann. According to Sky Info, talks about further cooperation should be held with assistant coach Michael Henke after the end of the season and regardless of the league affiliation. Demichelis enjoys a good reputation in Munich. In his daily work, he attaches great importance to the discipline of his players. Former Bayern professional Dietmar Hamann can imagine Demichelis as the new coach at Arminia Bielefeld “very well”, said the Sky expert on Saturday.

Should Arminia Bielefeld select Demichelis to be its man, it will be one more exodus from Bayern Munich this summer.