Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg; Manchester United eyeing Corentin Tolisso; Philippe Coutinho took a 70% pay cut (!?); Can Erling Haaland push Pep Guardiola over the top at Manchester City?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich ended its season with another draw and I think everyone — in an odd way — is happy to see this campaign end. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

It was good to see Jamal Musiala and Josip Stanisic in the starting XI.

Stanisic making good on that call and getting a goal on a deftly placed header was terrific. Stanisic is an odd case. He was making great strides, got hurt, got sick, and then fell out of favor. His versatility is something that was probably under-utilized this season.

While we’re at it, Stanisic had a pretty great game.

Whatever happened with Niklas Süle, it’s not a good look and it is disappointing that is ended this way.

Musiala also almost re-paid Julian Nagelsmann’s belief in him when he calmly finished a nice pass from Thomas Müller...but Alphonso Davies inexplicably interfered with Koen Casteels. That was a silly, silly play by Davies.

There was A LOT of space on the pitch against Wolfsburg and eventually that helped Robert Lewandowski get the squad’s second goal. Lewandowski’s glancing header was awesome and Müller’s delivery was perfect.

Was that Lewandowski’s last goal as a Bayern Munich player? Yeah, that is what it seems.

Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind showed some terrific skill with his touch-turn-fire goal. Even Lewandowski seemed to appreciate the goal as the two players were shown chatting afterward.

Lucas Hernandez seemed to slip on the play and Davies found himself caught behind Wind. That might have been more bad luck than defensive breakdown.

Wolfsburg rocking “Enter Sandman” by Metallica just before the second half kicked off was awesome.

The backline had a breakdown on Max Kruse’s goal came courtesy of Hernandez. The Frenchman’s decision-making and form was not great on the day. We rarely see Hernandez be as “off” as he was against Wolfsburg. It was not a good game for Hernandez.

For whatever it’s worth, the pitch seemed a bit slick all game.

Joshua Kimmich had an up-and-down showing. He did some great things and was also sloppy at times.

Whatever Bayern Munich does under Julian Nagelsmann next season, I just want the hybrid gone. Back four? Back three? I don’t care, just pick one. There were several instances where Davies was nowhere to be found in tracking back when the squad needed him to. I’m not even faulting Davies, it is just that the hybrid formation allows him to venture so far up field that he often can’t get back to support the defense.

Leroy Sane didn’t look great. He seems to be struggling under pressure of late.

We had a Christian Fruchtl sighting! And Omar Richards and Gabriel Vidovic, too!

Richards is a project in every way. He shows it every time he goes out on the pitch.

Sane blowing a breakaway was very typical of the second half of the season for him. The ball was played perfectly by Lewandowski and Sane’s lack of confidence in his right-foot cost him an easy goal and a victory for the squad. There was no reason to miss so badly in that situation.

Overall, Bayern Munich played with much more life and energy, but definitely lacked some focus — especially defensively. I think the season ending is a good thing for everyone. There is a lot of drama surrounding the squad and now it is time for everyone to recharge and reboot.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen:

Options are starting to blossom for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso — and Manchester United might be among them:

Premier League giants Manchester United could make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who will be available on a free deal this summer. According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are resigned to the fact that they may have to focus on cheaper deals, preferably Bosman moves, in the upcoming summer transfer window due to their failure to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. With a central midfield signing one of their priorities, they have identified Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso as a possible capture.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho took a 70% pay cut to join Aston Villa:

Philippe Coutinho took a 70% pay cut to turn his loan at Aston Villa into a permanent move from Barcelona.

I have to agree with Toni Kroos...this does look more like him than Sergio Aguero:

It seems that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is excited to have Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland on his way to the club:

Guardiola on Erling Haaland: “He will adapt quickly to the way we want to play. Good signing for the future, coming for many years hopefully”. #MCFC



“I like to work with good players, they make you a good manager. Incredible young talent, we'll help him as good as possible”. pic.twitter.com/cPK9P6ym3l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022

Do you think that Haaland can push Guardiola over the hump in the Champions League with City?

Poll Can Erling Haaland propel Pep Guardiola and Man City a UCL title next season? Yes - Pep should be wandering the club grounds channeling Madonna, "I hold the lock and you hold the key"...

No - Pep gonna Pep vote view results 0% Yes - Pep should be wandering the club grounds channeling Madonna, "I hold the lock and you hold the key"... (0 votes)

0% No - Pep gonna Pep (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Former Bayern Munich prospect Niklas Dorsch had a good season with FC Augsburg, but broke his collarbone against Greuther Furth: