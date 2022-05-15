Brazzo says Noussair Mazraoui acquisition will allow Benjamin Pavard to slide inside at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic confirmed that the club and Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui are closing in on a deal — and that it should provide the squad with the flexibility to move some other people around.

“We’re in the final stages. It’s looking good. He’s a player who has performed really well in recent years. He’s someone who brings something refreshing - We know how tough the right-back market is,” Salihamidzic told Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He’s the type of player that was wanted by all of Europe. We’re very happy that he decided to go with us in the next few years. There are still a few things to complete. But he’s a player who will help us and strengthen our team.”

Mazraoui’s move to Bavaria will also allow Benjamin Pavard to slide back to the position that he was originally signed to play: center-back.

“In Benjamin Pavard, we have a player on the right side who can also play as a center-back and fits well into both systems of our coach Julian Nagelsmann – regardless of whether we play with a back four or three. Now it comes down to what the coach needs,” Salihamidzic said. “Benji has other qualities. Noussair is someone who has an attacking drive, who can implement the give-and-go game and has good crossing. We expect a lot from him.”