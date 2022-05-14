Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says Niklas Süle didn’t want to take part in final match

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann had an interesting piece of news on why Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Süle did not travel with the team to Wolfsburg (as captured by Bild):

A Bayern professional was surprisingly missing from the squad in Wolfsburg: central defender Niklas Süle (26)! Because he is moving to BVB?

Coach Julian Nagelsmann (34): “We had actually planned to make the squad completely full and to take players with us who will also be there next year. In Sabitzer’s case, he had muscular problems in final training. That’s why we had to leave him at home.”

The chance for Süle! But he apparently had no desire to be on the bench.

Nagelsmann: “In the final training session, Niki’s emotional state was no longer such that he wanted to take part. That’s why we left him at home.”