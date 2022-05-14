Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski confirms he will not extend in post-match interview

Robert Lewandowski spoke to media directly after the draw with Wolfsburg. As you can guess, the reporters didn’t ask about his goal, nor his Torjägerkannone trophy, but of course about his future. As reported by Twitter page @iMiaSanMia, Robert Lewandowski confirmed what had been reported earlier — that he has in fact requested to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

“I can confirm that I spoke with Hasan (Salihamidžić) and informed him that my decision had been made and I would not be extending my contract with FC Bayern. Both sides have to think about the future. We have to find the best solution for both sides,” said the Polish striker. He went on to say, “I told Hasan that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it — also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. I cannot say more”

Lewandowski was then asked what would happen if Bayern rejects all the incoming offers. “Of course, I still have a year of contract. But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Julian Nagelsmann also spoke with the press after the match. Rather that asking him to reflect on his first season with Bayern or his first ever Bundesliga title, the questions were about Lewandowski. The Bayern coach had this to say, “It would be a loss (if Lewandowski left), but he has a contract until 2023. The fact that he will not extend his contract is an incentive for us to look for a new striker at some point next season, who can replace Lewy the season after”

With all matches finished, we now enter a very important off-season. Decisions made this summer could affect Bayern for years to come!