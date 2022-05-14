Bayern Munich adds Joao Felix and Ousmane Dembele to list potential Robert Lewandowski replacements

If Bayern Munich is looking for a reclamation project to take over for Robert Lewandowski, it has a couple of new names on the list.

These two players were previously linked to the club years ago, but did not live up to expectations at their current clubs. Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele each have fantastic talent, but both players failed to achieve what many thought they could so far in their respective careers.

Per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Bayern Munich likes Felix, but are scared of the transfer fee that would be needed to procure him — especially because he has four years left on his contract.

Thomas also reported that Bayern Munich made contact with representatives for Dembele and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. The situation regarding Mane has been widely-debated on whether it is legitimate or not, but the Dembele news is somewhat surprising. Per Thomas, Bayern Munich believes that Dembele can become one of the world’s top players.

Dembele is a free agent this summer, but would require a huge salary/bonus package.