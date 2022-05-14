Match awards from Bayern Munich’s disappointing 2:2 draw against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich earned a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg on the final match day of the Bundesliga. Here are BFW’s awards for the game:

Jersey swap: Max Kruse

Wolfsburg played well today and worked hard for their draw today. One of the best players for the home team was Max Kruse, who had a productive day and carried his team. He was the leading creator when it came to Wolfsburg’s attacks. Kruse managed to grab an assist in the first half and scored the equalizer for his team in the second half. He was tough to guard throughout the match and often gave headaches to Hernandez and Upamecano.

Der Kaiser: Josip Stanišić

Great performance from Bayern’s youngster! Not only did he manage to score a goal, but he was the best defensive performer in today’s match. He made many important interceptions and clearances throughout the match and was surprisingly the most stable player in today’s back-three lineup. His goal was also great — after Kimmich’s cross, he managed to lob the keeper with an interesting header. His passing was also very accurate — 94% of correct passes! We’ll see what the future holds for this young Croatian right-back, but hopefully, he gets more match time at Bayern or somewhere else if he gets loaned out.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Yet another impressive performance from Bayern Munich’s midfielder. He controlled the tempo of the match and was very important whenever Bayern started their attacks. His passes were incredible, and he had a couple of great through passes, but most of them, his teammates could not capitalize on. Either they missed the shot or Wolfsburg’s well-organized defense got the ball. It’s another step in the right direction for the temperamental player, who struggled to impress in the final stages of the season. He managed to grab yet another assist to his name today

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

The Pole got another goal today, and this will be his second-most productive season in the Bundesliga. He managed to score 35 goals in 34 matches and had three assists as well. Today he was very creative upfront, and besides his goal, he had a couple of good chances. He also made some good passes for his teammates and had one key pass. His presence on the pitch greatly improves Bayern’s performance, but it’s visible for some time that he is frustrated. Hopefully, the management will find a way to keep him, and Lewandowski will find inspiration to stay and give his best performances again next season. He will be a difficult player to replace, which we all know.

Meister of the match: Nobody

Bayern Munich overall had a lukewarm performance today. Probably the two best players on the pitch were Stanišić and Kimmich. But overall, the team will have to improve if they want to be a serious contender in the Champions League next season — or even Bundesliga. Bayern could have won the match on a couple of instances but have missed some sitters. Bayern Munich will end the season on a bad note - now they managed to string three winless matches in the Bundesliga, on top of a disappointing exit from UCL. Hopefully, the players get some rest, and Nagelsmann finds a solution for this team.