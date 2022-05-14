Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich, in keeping with the theme of the season, took a 0-2 lead and then succumbed to a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

In this podcast, we look at:

Bayern’s revamped lineup including Josip Stanisic

Some sneaky criticism of Julian Nagelsmann

Mullendowski’s possibly last combo goal

The game being a microcosm of Bayern’s season

A look back at the game that might have virtually ended Bayern’s season

Thoughts about future transfers including possibly Sasa Kaladjzic

Thoughts on Stuttgart’s survival

Why Bayern should care about Stuttgart’s survival

Thoughts on where Alphonso Davies should play

Leroy Sané — What the heck was that miss?

A reminder about why winning the Bundesliga is difficult

