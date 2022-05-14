Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich, in keeping with the theme of the season, took a 0-2 lead and then succumbed to a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.
In this podcast, we look at:
- Bayern’s revamped lineup including Josip Stanisic
- Some sneaky criticism of Julian Nagelsmann
- Mullendowski’s possibly last combo goal
- The game being a microcosm of Bayern’s season
- A look back at the game that might have virtually ended Bayern’s season
- Thoughts about future transfers including possibly Sasa Kaladjzic
- Thoughts on Stuttgart’s survival
- Why Bayern should care about Stuttgart’s survival
- Thoughts on where Alphonso Davies should play
- Leroy Sané — What the heck was that miss?
- A reminder about why winning the Bundesliga is difficult
