Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

In keeping with recent trends, Bayern Munich played out a topsy turvy 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Josip Stanisic - the first goalscorer of today
Bayern Munich, in keeping with the theme of the season, took a 0-2 lead and then succumbed to a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

In this podcast, we look at:

  • Bayern’s revamped lineup including Josip Stanisic
  • Some sneaky criticism of Julian Nagelsmann
  • Mullendowski’s possibly last combo goal
  • The game being a microcosm of Bayern’s season
  • A look back at the game that might have virtually ended Bayern’s season
  • Thoughts about future transfers including possibly Sasa Kaladjzic
  • Thoughts on Stuttgart’s survival
  • Why Bayern should care about Stuttgart’s survival
  • Thoughts on where Alphonso Davies should play
  • Leroy Sané — What the heck was that miss?
  • A reminder about why winning the Bundesliga is difficult

