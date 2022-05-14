Breaking: Brazzo confirms Robert Lewandowski’s intent to leave Bayern Munich

In an interview with Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic said that he spoke to star striker Robert Lewandowski and the Poland international confirmed his intent to leave the club.

“I spoke to Lewa. During the conversation, he informed me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club,” Salihamidzic said. “He said that he would like to try something new — but our position has not changed, Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That is a fact.”

If anyone was looking for an official nail in the coffin for the hopes that Lewandowski might relent and sign a contract extension with the club, well, you have it.

Where Bayern Munich goes from here remains to be seen, but the planning to get a new, top-shelf striker must now go into high gear for the club. If Bayern Munich does hold its line, at least fans will have one more season to enjoy everything Lewandowski brings to the pitch in Bavaria.

Lewandowski has been closely linked to FC Barcelona.