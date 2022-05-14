Report: Bayern Munich “intensifies” pursuit of VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich has intensified its pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Of course, this come in conjunction with the news that Robert Lewandowski will not be renewing his contract with the club. Though we learned earlier today that Bayern Munich might not necessarily have Kalajdzic on its “top tier” of replacements for Lewandowski, the club does rate him highly — and he is an affordable alternative to some of the other players that could be on the market like Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick or Benfica’s Darwin Nunez:

Heute soll er den VfB Stuttgart zum Klassenerhalt schießen - und dann könnte es für Sasa Kalajdzic Richtung München gehen: die Gespräche zwischen dem Management des Stürmers und den Bayern wurden nach @SPORTBILD-infos zuletzt intensiviert. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) May 14, 2022

Lewandowski, of course, has been linked very closely to FC Barcelona.

The are several questions Bayern Munich fans could have after reading this news:

Is the club is viewing Kalajdzic as a long-term solution to replace Lewandowski?

Or...is the Rekordmeister’s front office just making a reasonable, affordable transfer on a good player as a straight contingency plan for 2023/23 if they ultimately decide to sell Lewandowski this summer?

If Lewandowski stays for this season — and acquires Kalajdzic — will the club sell Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting?

Those questions might mot have answers for quite some time.