VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic an option for Bayern Munich, but maybe not one of its first choices

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has made VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic a priority for the club as a contingency plan on Säbener Straße.

Per Bild’s story, Bayern Munich has already contacted representatives for the 24-year-old Austrian and expressed interest in the VfB Stuttgart striker. Kalajdzic is — allegedly — available for the low fee of €20 million.

Oddly, though, Bayern Munich does not see Kalajdzic as a “top” replacement for Robert Lewandowski should the Pole bolt for FC Barcelona, but as more of an affordable back-up plan should the club not be able to acquire one of its frontline options.

Who the “top” options might be, however, could become a divisive topic among the Bayern Munich fanbase. With Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland heading to Manchester City, the list of quality, available strikers is not necessarily anything to write home about.