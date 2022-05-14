Report: FC Barcelona has agreed to terms with Robert Lewandowski, but convincing Bayern Munich to sell still might be difficult

On Friday, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer declared, “Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern until June 30, 2023 and he will fulfill it.”

That came across as quite a definitive statement from the club as it faces the harsh reality that its best player wants to move on.

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, though, Lewandowski has already agreed to personal terms with FC Barcelona. Now, it just comes down to two things:

Will Bayern Munich follow Hainer’s statement and keep the Polish Hitman? If Bayern Munich does decide to sell, can the two clubs work out an appropriate fee?

Per Hau, things are not quite clear:

Barca are still lurking and see chances of a Lewandowski signing. Mainly because this is the clear will of the player. According to SPORT1 information, there is already a verbal agreement with Lewandowski consultant Pini Zahavi, and there is a three-year contract in the room. But can Barcelona, ​​which is heavily in debt, handle the entire package with a fee? The answer from Catalonia is yes. Should Bayern signal a willingness to negotiate, Barca would be able to act immediately and would also make an official offer for him.

If FC Barcelona has really secured the funding to make Bayern Munich a suitable offer, it could give Hainer and the club some incentive to change what appears to be a very hardline stance.