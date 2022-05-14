Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala reflects on season, wants to end it with a victory

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has had a wild ride this season.

Asked to play as a wing, an attacking midfielder, a defensive midfielder, and a box-to-box central midfielder, the youngster has been tasked with being versatile and flexible for the betterment of the team.

Musiala has embraced the role and views it as all part of his development.

“I had to get used to a few things, including new positions. That was good for my development. But we could have won more titles,” Musiala told Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I always want to play more and if I feel like I’ve shown performances to be able to start, then that’s what I want. I just want to play, but I’m not stressed. I want to perform and when I get my minutes I want to be there.”

Despite winning the Bundesliga, Musiala also noted that the team was not necessarily thrilled with the season’s results.

“We are all disappointed with how things turned out for us in the two cup competitions. Despite that, we kept our heads up in the Bundesliga. We expected more from ourselves. Next season we will attack again,” said Musiala. “We want to win every game. It’s important for us to go on holiday with a good feeling and to have a better feeling for the start of next season.”

on his rating for this season: “a 3. It’s been a good season for me. I got more playing time and played in a few important games. I’ve also progressed mentally and physically”