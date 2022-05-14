Daily Schmankerl: Frenkie de Jong would consider Bayern Munich and PSG, but not Manchester United; Borussia Dortmund, Bayern to battle over Sebastien Haller; Ivan Perisic to Chelsea seems done; FC Barcelona preparing bid for Robert Lewandowski; and MORE!

According to Spanish journalist Santi Ovalle, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong only wants to leave his club for one that would consistently compete in Europe like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, or Manchester City.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, they would not be an attractive destination to the Dutchman:

⚽ De Jong, en la puerta de salida



@santiovalle: "Hay interés de otros PSG, Bayern y Cit; y no se quiere ir del Barça si no es a un equipo top de Europa"



❌ "No está por la labor de irse al Manchester United"



Directo: https://t.co/jTSCr6015l — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 12, 2022

De Jong, at the exit door @santiovalle: “There is interest from other PSG, Bayern and City; and he doesn’t want to leave Barça unless it’s to a top team in Europe.” “He’s doesn’t want to leave for Manchester United.”

Ouch.

It appears that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund could be the primary bidders for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller:

And BVB should even agree on a successor for Haaland. His name: Sebastien Haller. As Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday, the negotiations had already progressed so far that “both sides should now prefer a common future”. SPORT1 can confirm that the attacker from Ajax Amsterdam is the favorite of the BVB bosses! There have already been talks and it is also clear that Dortmund wants to buy an heir for Haaland. An interim loan solution, like Paco Alcácer or Michy Batshuayi once did, is not an option. Likewise, Adeyemi is not the Haaland replacement (already too different physically), but rather the late successor to Jadon Sancho (moved to Manchester United in 2021).

Haller, of course, is one of the names at the top of Bayern Munich’s transfer list for the summer. However, should Robert Lewandowski actually leave, the Bavarians might actually seek out a bigger name per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

'Big battle' going on between FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund for Sébastien Haller. These are the two clubs that want him [@MikeVerweij via @TheEuropeanLad] pic.twitter.com/r91h4bpTFq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 13, 2022

Bayern Munich will close out its season against Wolfsburg this weekend, but we had plenty — and I mean plenty — to talk about and discuss this week.

Here is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at why the latest news about Robert Lewandowski wanting to leave Bayern Munich is devastating and is made even worse by the fact that the Bavarians also missed on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian seems set for a move to Manchester City.

We also tackle the alleged discontent growing between the Bayern Munich coaching staff and front office. Can the two sides get aligned? Moreover, why weren’t the philosophical differences hammered out during the hiring process to see if everything was a fit?

Why Marcel Sabitzer probably should look to leave Bayern Munich even if he wants to stay.

A look at the latest on those rumors surrounding Konrad Laimer and Frenkie de Jong.

Former Bayern Munich forward and current Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic looks like he is headed to Chelsea FC:

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign Ivan Perisic on a free transfer this summer. Perisic has been on Inter’s books since 2015, but his stay at the club looks set to end in the coming weeks, with his contract expiring next month. The Croatian wing-back is expected to join Chelsea, subject to a medical and the final terms of the deal being ironed out, as reported by Italian media outlet Sports Mediaset via Metro.

Bayern Munich will close out its season with a match against Wolfsburg. Surely, the Bavarians will be looking to get three points and finish off a very good campaign — even if it only yielded one trophy.

Here is what we have on tap for the final Preview Show of the season:

A look at where each team is in the table and the recent form of each squad.

A glance at the talent on the Wolfsburg roster and some thought on why next season will probably be make or break for Florian Kohfeldt.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s formation and lineup. With several players banged up or unavailable, we could get a strong dose of the squad’s regulars for at least the first 60 minutes of the match.

A prediction on the match.

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Manchester United star Paul Pogba have been denied by Bild:

Bayern are not interested in Paul Pogba, contrary to what was reported in Italian media. The Frenchman is not the "pressing machine" profile the club and Nagelsmann are looking for. Konrad Laimer is Bayern's target for that role [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/mfj50gvk0K — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 12, 2022

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko seems to be set for an exit from West Ham:

Andriy Yarmolenko will leave West Ham when his contract runs out at the end of next month. The Ukraine winger moved to West Ham four years ago in a £17m deal from Borussia Dortmund. Yarmolenko was given time off for personal reasons earlier this season when Russia invaded Ukraine. He made an emotional return by scoring in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on 13 March.

On Friday, we saw reports fly in that Bayern Munich does, indeed, have Liverpool star Sadio Mane, at least some Liverpool experts think the Bavarians are not really in play for the forward:

Liverpool looked to be struggling against Aston Villa on Tuesday before a telling intervention from ‘man in form’ Sadio Mane. The Senegalese star has been rejuvenated since the signing of Luis Díaz, putting in a man-of-the-match display in the FA Cup semi-final, along with scoring key goals both domestically and in Europe. Mane’s contract is up at the same time as the much more well-publicized Mo Salah’s. Rumors have circulated this week that Bayern Munich may be interested in signing Sadio if his contract negotiations do not go to plan. On the latest episode of our Journo Insight Show, we asked Neil if he could see Mane leaving for Germany in the near future. Neil said: “Liverpool have a really good relationship with the agent Bjorn Bezemer. They don’t see him as a ‘game player’. He was described to me as a regular and welcome presence at the training ground. They don’t view it as him trying to grease the wheels. It looks to me like he’s been meeting with Bayern Munich and people have put two and two together and got somewhere between four and five. My colleagues from Goal Germany are adamant that Bayern Munich have said Mane is not on their list. It would be a bit unusual for Bayern, I would say. Their general moves in recent years have been for younger players – Sane, Coman, Gnabry, people like that. It would feel like a bit of a shift.”

FC Barcelona is reportedly getting an offer ready to present to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski: