Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: The last Lewandowski lineup ever, injuries, team news, and more!

So there’s only 90 minutes left between Bayern Munich and the end of a disappointing season, which could get even more disappointing if some contract negotiations turn out poorly. Chief among these is the ongoing issue with Robert Lewandowski, who allegedly informed the club last week that he would not be renewing under any circumstances.

Will this be the last time we ever see Lewandowski play in a Bayern shirt? Maybe, maybe not. For now, I suppose it’s only right to enjoy the occasion. It might not come again.

Team news

Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso are both sick, while Bouna Sarr is still out with a knee issue. All three of these players are expected to leave Bayern this summer, so it looks like they’ll go without any kind of sendoff. Shame about that. Kingsley Coman, meanwhile, is suspended after his red card against Stuttgart last week.

As for the lineup — it’s Wolfsburg, and no Wolfsburg XI is complete without the Wolfslayer himself. Robert Lewandowski ironically didn’t start that fateful game in 2015 where he scored 5 goals in 9 minutes, but ever since then his record against the Wolves has been sublime. Having all but secured this year’s European Golden Boot, he’ll want a couple more goals to push himself over the edge.

Joining Lewandowski will be the newly extended Thomas Muller, who’ll be desperate to get a final few assists while his partner-in-crime is still at the club. They’ll likely be flanked by Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala coming on later as a substitute. This isn’t set in stone, however — Nagelsmann is well within his rights to start whoever he wants on the wings, and Musiala could use some minutes.

The midfield is a different story, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka the only viable candidates. Meanwhile in defense, Josip Stanisic is confirmed to be starting, so maybe Benjamin Pavard will get a rest on the final day of the season? Or, if Nagelsmann wants to be clever, he could let Pavard have a game at center-back and see how he performs before spending another 50m on a new defensive leader.

Assuming Pavard doesn’t play, the backline will probably see Alphonso Davies start at left-back, with Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez pairing up at center-back. Manuel Neuer, as usual, will start in goal. Here’s what that lineup could look like: