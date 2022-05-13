In “panic” after Villarreal loss, Bayern Munich made last minute attempt at Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

One of the primary takeaways from Bayern Munich’s unceremonious exit from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal was that the squad needed a true leader on defense.

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic found himself in a “panic” and knew he needed to do something — and fast.

As Falk stated on his “Bayern Insider” podcast, Salihamidzic phoned the agents for Chelsea FC star and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger and made a last-ditch effort to convince the center-back to join Bayern Munich.

Salihamidzic — allegedly — even offered Rüdiger a five-year deal, which would end when the defender was **gasp** 34-years-old.

Alas, though, it was all for naught. Salihamidzic was too late as Rüdiger was “already 90% in agreement with Real Madrid over a summer move.” The Germany international will join former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba with Los Blancos for next season.