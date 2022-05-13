Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann comments on Robert Lewandowski’s transfer situation

Several new reports regarding Robert Lewandowski’s transfer claim that the striker has decided to not extend his contract with Bayern Munich and is expecting a move to FC Barcelona at the end of the season. According to Bild, the German champions are starting to consider selling the Pole before he becomes a free agent – they do not want to keep him at Bayern if he really wants to leave.

Julian Nagelsmann attended the final pre-match press conference of the season expecting at least a few questions about the Lewandowski situation, all of which he successfully dodged.

“I am not the right man to answer this question. It is always an exchange between Brazzo, Oliver Kahn and me. I’m not more important than them,” said Nagelsmann when asked about the player’s future at the club.

The boss confirmed that Lewandowski will be in the starting XI against Wolfsburg on Saturday while keeping away from addressing the recent transfer reports. He said, “He has trained very well in the past few days and will start tomorrow. My opinion regarding Lewy is known, his contract situation is known. The rest is the club’s business. You can ask the player or Hasan.”

He also clarified that there is no truth to the reports of Lewandowski being disgruntled by the system.

“He hasn’t complained. He said it was mistranslated. Statistically, he received two crosses fewer than last season. He has the most shots on goal with 150 attempts in the Bundesliga, 50 shots more than the second place,” Nagelsmann said.

As of now, there are no conflicting reports within the German media, and all the recent reports hint at a summer move for Lewandowski.

