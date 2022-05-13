Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 49 — Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich; Missing on Erling Haaland is a killer; Bayern’s internal feud; The latest on Konrad Laimer and Frenkie de Jong; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich will close out its season against Wolfsburg this weekend, but we had plenty — and I mean plenty — to talk about and discuss this week.

Here is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at why the latest news about Robert Lewandowski wanting to leave Bayern Munich is devastating and is made even worse by the fact that the Bavarians also missed on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian seems set for a move to Manchester City.

We also tackle the alleged discontent growing between the Bayern Munich coaching staff and front office. Can the two sides get aligned? Moreover, why weren’t the philosophical differences hammered out during the hiring process to see if everything was a fit?

Why Marcel Sabitzer probably should look to leave Bayern Munich even if he wants to stay.

A look at the latest on those rumors surrounding Konrad Laimer and Frenkie de Jong.

