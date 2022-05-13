Lothar Matthaus is angry at Bayern Munich again, you won’t believe why

Lothar Matthaus is NOT happy, and he wants you to know that. Why? The reason is ephemeral, but it mainly concerns Bayern Munich. Repeating his complaints word-for-word would be boring, so let’s spice it up, shall we? Can you spot the real take?

Let’s play a game

I’m not gonna make it easy. The following are three standard Lothar-isms. As the reader of this article, you will need to identify the real one. Vote on the poll before you check your answer. Let’s see how many of you can find it.

#1: Lewy bad

Speaking to Sky Sports following Bayern’s draw to Stuttgart, Lothar Matthaus had some choice words for Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern striker has looked listless in the past few games, and has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona. Well, Matthaus wasn’t happy about the performance, and he made his opinion clear:

I wouldn’t hold him. Performances like this affect the whole team. A player can’t take a club for a ride. No matter how much you earn, you need to work for the team. If he [Lewandowski] doesn’t want to play, he has to go.

Matthaus was also critical of Lewy’s quality this season, saying:

He couldn’t perform against Villarreal, that’s why they [Bayern] are out of the Champions League. One goal is not enough. You look at Benzema, that is the player FC Bayern needs. Bayern does not need a Lewandowski to win the Bundesliga.

Oof, harsh.

#2: Brazzo bad

As a pundit, Lothar Matthaus comments on a great many things. When the rumor broke that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidciz (Brazzo) had been partying in Mallorca with a bunch of player agents, the former midfielder was not happy.

First the team was in Ibiza after an embarrassing performance in Mainz and now the sports director is being photographed on the dance floor in a disco on Mallorca at a very late hour. Unfortunately, that’s totally unfortunate again.

Of course, Lothar being Lothar, he still said he found it “understandable”:

I can understand that Hasan would like a little distraction from everyday life. Humanly, that’s absolutely understandable. But leaving the dance floor of a disco at around two o’clock is not ideal in his position and the current situation.

Does Lothar have a point? Maybe, maybe not. Doesn’t seem like he realized that Brazzo was partying with player agents, but then again how much negotiating can you do on the dance floor?

#3: RIP Bayern

The death of Bayern Munich is upon us, so decreed Matthaus. Talking about the season as a whole, the former Ballon d’Or winner has a grim prediction for Bayern’s prospects in Europe. Have a look:

I don’t see Bayern being strong in the Champions League next season. That is the truth. The squad is much weaker and there is too much loss in quality. Some players are too old and they don’t perform in the biggest games. There is also the problem of salaries. The Premier League is now paying more salaries than Bayern and that is leading to a difficulty in completing transfers. Years ago they [Bayern] bought Lewandowski, but now they can’t even ask about Haaland. It is a serious problem for the club and the league. In ten years, the best German players will all be in England, not FC Bayern.

Okay, that’s a little bit gloomy isn’t it? Then again, as the Premier League hegemony shows no signs of stopping, maybe he has a point. It’s tough to say, but you can see why Florentino Perez wants a Super League so badly.

Did you spot the real Matthaus quote? Vote on the poll!

Poll Which Lothar-ism is actually real? #1: Lewy bad

#2: Brazzo bad

#3: RIP Bayern vote view results 0% #1: Lewy bad (0 votes)

0% #2: Brazzo bad (0 votes)

0% #3: RIP Bayern (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Now, here’s the clue: check the comments for the actual answer.