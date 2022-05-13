Weekend Warm-up: If Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich, missing on Erling Haaland hurts badly; Bundesliga predictions; A final take on Ozark; A little Tom Petty dedicated to Phillip Quinn; and MORE!

I do not like like to speak (or write) in absolutes, but if Robert Lewandowski is truly leaving Bayern Munich — and the club has known that he wanted to leave for months — then it was absolutely insane to not do whatever it takes to get Erling Haaland.

Huge contract? Okay.

A game day dedicated to Norwegian heritage? Done.

An appearance in Alphonso Davies’ next video? Let’s do it.

Whatever...it...takes.

That, however, did not happen.

Losing Lewandowski would be devastating on every level, but not having an adequate replacement could be even more harmful to the future of the club.

As much as Bayern Munich’s internal “30+ Rule” on player contracts might help in some cases, there is always an outlier. With Lewandowski — and not having a suitable or capable replacement available — maybe the standard could have been relaxed a bit.

It is tough to not sound like I am at least overplaying exactly everything that Lewandowski does a little bit and why he is so important, but his role on the squad is irreplaceable. The only available striker on Earth who could conceivably even come close is Haaland.

With the Norwegian almost officially off the table and the Pole looking to leave, the acumen of both sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and manager Julian Nagelsmann is going to be greatly tested.

Can Brazzo find a fit to at least somewhat lessen the damage? Can Nagelsmann scheme his way to making Lewandowski’s departure less painful?

All of that remains to be seen, but nothing will come easy — or cheap.

For the Bavarians, it is already looking to be quite the cruel summer.

Anyway, the next few weeks are sure to be tense for Bayern Munich fans — and maybe even a little painful. Somehow, this feels a little different than Lewandowski’s attempt to leave for Real Madrid in 2018.

It feels more real...and maybe even a little more unnecessary.

Should we ask what time it is if Lewy does leave?

As much as Brazzo might be against it, he might have to finally relent and listen to the “Ghost of Hansi Flick” and days of sextuples past.

If Lewandowski does leave — and there is no way to swoop in and get Haaland at the last minute (there is probably not) — what will Bayern Munich do?

I say they should make it...#TIMOTIME.

The (#Timo)time is now Brazzo. Call Chelsea FC and work your magic.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 49

Bayern Munich will close out its season against Wolfsburg this weekend, but we had plenty — and I mean plenty — to talk about and discuss this week.

Here is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at why the latest news about Robert Lewandowski wanting to leave Bayern Munich is devastating and is made even worse by the fact that the Bavarians also missed on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian seems set for a move to Manchester City.

We also tackle the alleged discontent growing between the Bayern Munich coaching staff and front office. Can the two sides get aligned? Moreover, why weren’t the philosophical differences hammered out during the hiring process to see if everything was a fit?

Why Marcel Sabitzer probably should look to leave Bayern Munich even if he wants to stay.

A look at the latest on those rumors surrounding Konrad Laimer and Frenkie de Jong.

Song of the Week: “Time to Move On” by Tom Petty

I’m sending this one out to my guy Phillip Quinn. “Time to Move On” is one of the all-time underrated Tom Petty songs. Released on the Wildflowers album, “Time to Move On” is just one of many great tunes on the record.

If you are even a pseudo-Petty fan and are not familiar with “Wildflowers” get the whole album and just listen to it from start to finish. It’s brilliance from A to Z:

Thanks again for everything Phil...we’ll see you around.

Entertainment Round-up

I did it! I finished Ozark and I have to say...it was great.

I won’t spoil the ending or the outcome, but what I can say is that the evolution of crime and power throughout the series reached an appropriate climax. It was an ending that not only fit the overarching storyline, but was the end product of everything — literally everything — that came before it.

It all just tied together nicely.

In the end, Ozark did what many shows cannot find a way to do — come full circle. Breaking Bad and The Wire are among the only “prestige viewing” shows to really find a way to give a satisfying, reasonable, and fitting ending.

Game of Thrones failed. The Sopranos copped out. Deadwood needed a decade hiatus before tying up loose ends with a movie. Mad Men went off the rails. Homeland fell apart after two seasons and never recovered. Mindhunter was cut short.

It is hard to piece together an ending that makes sense after years of episodes — and somehow Ozark did just that, even after writing itself into many seemingly inescapable corners over the course of the series.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will close out its season with a match against Wolfsburg. Surely, the Bavarians will be looking to get three points and finish off a very good campaign — even if it only yielded one trophy.

Here is what we have on tap for the final Preview Show of the season:

A look at where each team is in the table and the recent form of each squad.

A glance at the talent on the Wolfsburg roster and some thought on why next season will probably be make or break for Florian Kohfeldt.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s formation and lineup. With several players banged up or unavailable, we could get a strong dose of the squad’s regulars for at least the first 60 minutes of the match.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

There is nothing to play for except pride, but I’m thinking this could be the week that Bayern Munich finally gets back on track (just in time to take five weeks off).

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-3 Bayern Munich

