Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Man City, PSG eyeing Frenkie de Jong; Juventus, Real Madrid want Serge Gnabry; FC Barcelona won’t give up on Robert Lewandowski; Ivan Perisic to leave Inter Milan?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly having talks with the agent for FC Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

PSG and Manchester City has long been enamored with De Jong, while Manchester United just hired De Jong’s old coach, Erik ten Hag, to take over. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has also been a long-time fan of De Jong.

The problem for Bayern Munich in this scenario is that it would likely take a big offer (at least one bigger than Bayern Munich might be capable of paying this summer) to get the Dutchman:

Info: Regarding Frenkie de Jong, his agent has been talking for months with Man City, Man United, Bayern • The player has always given priority to Barca • Xavi wants to keep him but Barça won’t retain him if he gets a great offer • Paris wanted him this winter

In a weird way, Manchester City feels like it would be the best landing spot for De Jong as he seems like the type of player who would thrive under Pep Guardiola.

As for Bayern Munich, it would still feel like a major shock if the club was able to pull together a transfer fee that would appease FC Barcelona.

De Jong would, indeed, be considered a longshot for Bayern Munich — even if he is a “dream transfer” for Julian Nagelsmann. Even Fabrizio Romano sees things this way:

Bayern wanted Frenkie de Jong in January, but a deal was impossible back then. Now the club is focused on Gravenberch and Laimer as new midfielders

Juventus and Real Madrid both might be poised to take a run at Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry:

Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly provide stiff competition to Arsenal and Real Madrid in pursuit of 26-year-old German international Serge Gnabry. According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Serge Gnabry is the subject of interest from Juventus over a possible move in the summer transfer window. The Serie A giants have joined Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign the 26-year-old Bayern Munich forward.

We also know from Thursday’s Schmankerl that Tottenham Hotspur is also heavily interested in Gnabry.

Given the news that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich as soon as this summer, maybe FC Barcelona has been right to keep the faith all along:

A recent report from Diario SPORT has offered an interesting insight into the domino effect that could ensue following Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City. The report names a number of players that could leave their respective clubs in the aftermath of the young Norwegian’s move to Etihad, with the list including none other than Robert Lewandowski. It appears the Polish international is now seriously pushing for a move away from Bavaria this summer as he is unhappy over the club’s insistence on keeping him at the club. The forward also feels undervalued by Bayern, largely due to their obsession with Haaland. Although the did not go through, the Pole believes he was not valued highly by the board, who are not willing to let him leave until they find a replacement. Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi does not have a good relationship with Bayern Munich. He insists his client wants to leave Bavaria in the summer, in favour of a new adventure. That is where Barcelona come into the fray, having emerged as the only possible destination for Lewandowski, who has had promising talks with Xavi in the past and would be keen on becoming a part of his Barça project. The report suggests Barcelona are pushing to sign Lewandowski and are open to coming up with a solution to his ongoing situation in Germany. With that in mind, it appears Barcelona are now closer than ever to succeeding in the pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich will close out its season with a match against Wolfsburg. Surely, the Bavarians will be looking to get three points and finish off a very good campaign — even if it only yielded one trophy.

Here is what we have on tap for the final Preview Show of the season:

A look at where each team is in the table and the recent form of each squad.

A glance at the talent on the Wolfsburg roster and some thought on why next season will probably be make or break for Florian Kohfeldt.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s formation and lineup. With several players banged up or unavailable, we could get a strong dose of the squad’s regulars for at least the first 60 minutes of the match.

A prediction on the match.

West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary seems set for a move. Bayern Munich reportedly had interest in the striker at one point, but will the Bavarians take a run this time around?

West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary has appeared to confirm his departure from the club with a post on Instagram earlier today. The talented 18-year-old has scored goals for fun for Albion’s development sides this season, which prompted speculation that the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Newcastle and Everton were chasing the striker. And, the teenager appeared to confirm his upcoming exit today, as he shared an image of the club’s training ground with the following message on his Instagram story: “What a journey it’s been! Thank you for everything!” That would be a big blow for the Baggies, who have lost several exciting academy players in recent years, much to the frustration of the supporters. It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Cleary, who had been involved with the Albion first-team squad on occasions earlier in the current campaign.

It’s a little late but we got one recorded! Bayern Munich have played their penultimate game of the season and the transfer rumors are in full swing. We have news about Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and the surprise news that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is Brazzo’s dream target for this summer (yeah right). Plenty to talk about, so give it a listen!

In this episode, Samrin and INNN discuss:

A review of Bayern Munich’s draw to Stuttgart, because we couldn’t do one on Sunday because of scheduling conflicts.

Nagelsmann’s reluctance to use younger and fringe players since clinching the title.

Why fans should cut Tanguy Nianzou some slack.

How Niklas Sule leaving puts Bayern’s long term defensive planning into flux.

Switching gears to transfers — does the Sadio Mane rumor make any sense?

Why it would be better for Nagelsmann to not get any big expensive signings this summer.

Parallels between Kovac, Ancelotti, and Nagelsmann.

An unscheduled interruption — thanks Zoom!

INNN defends Nagelsmann for a second (very rare!).

One final announcement for our regular listeners.

Ivan Perisic played the role of hero at the Coppa Italia, but the former Bayern Munich forward does not know if he will be back at Inter Milan next season:

Ivan Perisić, out of contract in June: “I don’t know what’s gonna happen for my extension with Inter - but you can’t manage the situation like this with important players… you can’t wait until the end”. #Inter



Inter new proposal for Perisić is lower than his current deal.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has signed with Aston Villa. Finally, the Brazilian has broken free from the clutches of FC Barcelona: