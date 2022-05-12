 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Robert Lewandowski to leave Bayern Munich

In a new report from Sport1, Robert Lewandowski decided months ago to leave FC Bayern and does not want to renew his contract.

By JTobolt
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau confirmed a report from Bild that FC Bayern Munich’s Polish talisman, Robert Lewandowski, decided months ago to not renew his contract in Bavaria and wants to leave the club this summer. Hau further reports that Lewandowski’s preferred destination is what we’ve been reading about for weeks now: FC Barcelona.

Robert #Lewandowski has informed the #FCBayern that he does not want to renew his contract and that he wants to leave the club in the summer. @BILD_Bayern reported first.

Lewandowski made this decision months ago. His desired goal is the #FCBarcelona. @SPORT1

BFW Analysis

If true, this is surely going to be a polarizing decision as many Bayern Munich fans would have preferred Bayern stop at nothing to renew the contract of Lewandowski.

Some of the reactions to this news have been predictably upset as losing Lewandowski is a major blow. Meanwhile, others view this potential move as a way to diversify and overall improve the offense by not running everything through Lewandowski. Nonetheless, we will keep you appraised of any new details that emerge as they become available.

