Report: Robert Lewandowski to leave Bayern Munich

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau confirmed a report from Bild that FC Bayern Munich’s Polish talisman, Robert Lewandowski, decided months ago to not renew his contract in Bavaria and wants to leave the club this summer. Hau further reports that Lewandowski’s preferred destination is what we’ve been reading about for weeks now: FC Barcelona.

BFW Analysis

If true, this is surely going to be a polarizing decision as many Bayern Munich fans would have preferred Bayern stop at nothing to renew the contract of Lewandowski.

Some of the reactions to this news have been predictably upset as losing Lewandowski is a major blow. Meanwhile, others view this potential move as a way to diversify and overall improve the offense by not running everything through Lewandowski. Nonetheless, we will keep you appraised of any new details that emerge as they become available.