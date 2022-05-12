Xavi says Barcelona’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is not easy

Transfer rumors and reports linking Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona have been doing rounds in all the sports pages lately. Given the financial situation the Catalans are in, signing the Poland international did not sound ideal from the very beginning.

Barcelona’s financial crisis does not seem to stop all the reports from coming out linking them to every other player they can’t possibly afford – the new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland was also mentioned in several transfer reports a few weeks back.

Xavi addressed the transfer rumors in a recent interview where he admitted that it is almost, if not completely, impossible for them to sign Lewandowski due to the financial situation they are in.

“Players have to leave before new ones can come, it’s complicated. Barça has to strengthen every year, especially if we don’t win titles. But the financial situation is what it is”, said the Barcelona manager (via Sport1).

Xavi also mentioned that it is the same reason why the club had to withdraw from the race for Haaland. “It was only because of financial things”, he said.

Barcelona are in one of the darkest periods in the club’s history and the most important thing for them to do at the moment is to make some good signings – which is exactly what they are struggling to do.