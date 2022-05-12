Breaking: Bayern Munich parts ways with Frauen manager Jens Scheuer

In an official announcement from Bayern Munich, the club and Frauen manager Jens Scheuer have parted ways:

FC Bayern and Jens Scheuer have agreed that Scheuer will no longer be head coach of the first women’s team with effect from July 1st. This is the result of amicable talks between Karin Danner, Head of the Women’s Soccer Department, Bianca Rech, Sporting Director, and Jens Scheuer.

Scheuer had a very successful run at the post, but the squad scuffled down the stretch this season and it appears that both sides wanted to go in a different direction:

Die #FCBayern Frauen und Cheftrainer Jens Scheuer trennen sich. ⚪️



The #FCBayern women and head coach Jens Scheuer separate.

Scheuer was named manager of the Frauen in 2019 and led the team to the German championship in 2021. Also in 2021, Scheuer pushed the squad to the Champions League semifinals. In 2020 and 2022, FC Bayern finished as runners-up in the league under Scheuer.

“On behalf of FC Bayern Munich we would like to thank Jens Scheuer for the work he has done over the past three years. He showed what can be possible with our women’s team. Above all, we would like to thank you for winning the German championship in the 2020/21 season, which was achieved in a very challenging season,” said Karin Danner, head of women’s football at Bayern Munich.

Scheuer wished the club well as he departed.

“I wish FC Bayern all the best and thank you for an exciting, intensive and successful time together as head coach of the women’s department,” Scheuer said.