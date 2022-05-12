Report: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic under internal scrutiny

According to a report from Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic’s moves and and strategies are being questioned internally at the club.

Recently, there have been rumblings that some within the organization are worried about Salihamidzic’s relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann and that the coaching staff and front office have a disagreement on the future of the defense.

Perhaps those stories are being overblown, but Abendzeitung says that there is, indeed, some internal doubt about Salihamidzic’s future with the club — especially without his biggest advocate, Uli Hoeneß, as part of the leadership group:

According to AZ information, Salihamidzic’s role is now being questioned more and more internally. Brazzo’s future — his contract expires in 2023 — is uncertain, even a premature separation is possible. Aside from sponsor and friend Uli Hoeneß , Salihamidzic has few supporters at the club. The powerful supervisory board only met on Monday to set the budget for transfers this summer. As in 2021, Salihamidzic has very little financial leeway, but Nagelsmann still insists on some reinforcements.

One consistent theme in many recent stories has been the apparent lack of alignment between the front office (led by Salihamidzic) and the coaching staff (led by Nagelsmann). Transfers, current personnel, and even Nagelsmann’s plans for a formation are all reportedly subjects where there is an alleged schism between the parties.

Given Salihamidzic’s rocky relationship with Hansi Flick, some will start to ascertain that the sporting director is difficult to work with.