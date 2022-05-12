Bayern Munich Alumni: Ivan Perišić wins Coppa Italia final for Inter Milan

Former Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perišić was the man of the match in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final. The Croatian International scored two goals in extra time to propel Inter Milan to a 4-2 victory over Juventus. This marks Perišić’s Coppa Italia and the first time that Inter Milan has lifted the cup since the 2010-11 season.

Inter was down 2-1 when Hakan Calhanoglu scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, which was enough to force extra time — which was when Perišić stepped up. In the 95th minute, VAR awarded a penalty to Inter after a lengthy review, which Perišić stepped up and scored in the 99th. Just three minutes later Perišić scored another goal, this one from the field of play.

Perišić was on loan with Bayern from Inter for the 2019/20 season and contributed to the Bavarian’s historic Treble run that season. Bayern had the chance to sign him on a permanent deal, but declined the option — which I personally believe was a mistake. However, Perišić returned to Inter and helped them win Serie A last last season. After winning this season’s Coppa Italia, Inter is also just two points below intercity rivals, AC Milan on the Serie A table with two matches remaining for each team.