Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich will close out its season with a match against Wolfsburg. Surely, the Bavarians will be looking to get three points and finish off a very good campaign — even if it only yielded one trophy.

Here is what we have on tap for the final Preview Show of the season:

A look at where each team is in the table and the recent form of each squad.

A glance at the talent on the Wolfsburg roster and some thought on why next season will probably be make or break for Florian Kohfeldt.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s formation and lineup. With several players banged up or unavailable, we could get a strong dose of the squad’s regulars for at least the first 60 minutes of the match.

A prediction on the match.

