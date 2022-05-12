Bayern Munich adds Juventus starlet to youth arsenal

Bayern Munich has added another youngster filled with potential to its campus. This time, the Bavarians shopped at Juventus to secure Italy U-17 international Manuel Pisano:

The 16-year-old will move from the youth of the Italian record champions Juventus Turin to the FC Bayern Campus, where he has signed a long-term contract. The new center-forward of the FCB-Juniors will wear the shirt number nine from the coming season.

Bayern Munich was obviously happy to get such a talented prospect.

Der @FCBayern hat den italienischen U17-Nationalspieler Manuel #Pisano verpflichtet. Der 16-jährige Stürmer wechselt im Sommer vom Nachwuchs des italienischen Rekordmeisters Juventus Turin nach München. ✍️



https://t.co/iV30dShbNe#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/5oQG97OaFX — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) May 11, 2022

@FCBayern has signed the Italian U17 international Manuel #Pisano. The 16-year-old striker is moving to Munich from the offspring of the Italian record champions Juventus Turin in the summer.

Bayern Munich’s campus director Jochen Sauer commented that the club had been watching Pisano for quite a while.

“We have been closely monitoring Manuel for a long time and are delighted to have signed a very promising striker from Italian youth football for our academy. We are convinced that he will achieve his full sporting potential here,” said Sauer.