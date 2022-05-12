Robert Lewandowski doesn’t feel valued at Bayern Munich

The Robert Lewandowski transfer rumors are still in full swing. The Bayern Munich superstar striker is interested in a move to FC Barcelona, and they want him as well. The next few weeks could determine Lewandowski’s future with the record champions. It seems as though Bayern and the Polish striker aren’t anywhere close to a deal though.

Lewandowski is rumored to want a contract until 2025, but is reportedly asking for 30 million euros annually [TZ]. The Pole is still one of the best strikers, and with his attitude and work ethic, should still be at the top for quite some time. Lewandowksi’s quality isn’t the issue here, it’s the wages.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, is anything but with the club's efforts to sign Haaland. This, along with the club's hesitation in offering him a new deal, bothered him massively. The Pole no longer feels valued at Bayern and wants to leave this summer [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 11, 2022

The biggest roadblock here is clearly the salary. Lewandowski is demanding to raise his current salary which is estimated at around 24 million euros per year. The bosses at Bayern aren’t so eager to do so. With the coronavirus pandemic, the club’s finances have been hurt more than ever. With the club’s recent track record of letting players leave on a free transfer, it might just be Bayern’s best option to sell the striker this summer. The pursuit of Haaland also made Lewandowski feel undervalued and is certainly contributing to his potential departure.

The heart wants what the heart wants. Clearly Lewandowski’s heart wants a move to Barca.