Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich went hard after Erling Haaland before Manchester City move; Tottenham Hotspur chasing Serge Gnabry; FC Barcelona targets Liverpool’s Sadio Mane; Chelsea to raid RB Leipzig; and MORE!

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich chased Borussia Dortmund star all the way until the bitter end when the Norwegian ultimately decided to join Manchester City:

There has finally been clarity since Tuesday: Bundesliga superstar Erling Haaland (21) is moving from Dortmund to Manchester City! The English club will pull the €75m release clause plus bonuses, previously announced the move. BILD reveals: Bayern was still hoping for a Haaland commitment by the weekend! The German champions were much longer and more intense on Haaland than everyone thought. It was only last weekend that the Haaland side was said to have given the final rejection to Bavaria’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic (45)! In addition, according to BILD information, there was always an intensive exchange between Bayern and Haaland. But in the end it was rejected.

Here me out...the timing does make sense based on previous reports. Over the weekend, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic commented that his club was not going to be the one ink Haaland, but there was also the infamous meeting at Salihamidzic’s house last month.

It does seem that there was at least some serious discussion about a move, but ultimately, the timing just was not right. Robert Lewandowski will spend at least one more season in Bavaria and man the “9” spot:

Bayern still very hot for Haaland until the end - Bayern’s super striker Robert Lewandowski (33) should not like that at all. The wooing for the Dortmund star and the extremely hesitant behavior at the same time when it came to the Pole’s contract extension at Bayern bothered him massively. One of the main reasons why Lewandowski no longer feels fully valued at Bayern and would like to leave the club this summer despite the contract until 2023. If the dream club Barcelona gets serious, it will be exciting to see if Bayern really stick to their no to the Lewandowski sale...

Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing to make a big offer for Serge Gnabry:

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on a dream signing in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry this summer, according to reports. The sensational Bundesliga forward, out of contract in 2023, has been at the centre of exit reports recently as his club still fail to agree terms over an extension. Bayern, as a result, are currently under some pressure and face the possibility of having to sell him for a profit in the next transfer window while they still can. Gnabry has no shortage of Premier League suitors, including Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte personally holding a serious interest in the former Arsenal ace. According to a report by The Daily Star, Conte is ‘pushing’ transfer chief Fabio Paratici and the north Londoners to ‘table a cut-price deal’ for Bayern’s star given his contract status.

The links between Bayern Munich and Liverpool star Sadio Mane have been widely refuted and Mane’s age (see below) could be a primary issue for that. Regardless, FC Barcelona could be a club that is a more realistic option for the star forward. The feeling here, however, is that he will end up inking a deal with Liverpool either way:

Liverpool are reportedly set to reopen contract talks with Sadio Mane, who is attracting strong interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. According to GOAL, Liverpool are planning to restart negotiations over a new contract with superstar forward Sadio Mane, who has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Take a look below to see why Mane-to-Bayern Munich probably will not happen.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is not really an option for Bayern Munich moving forward because he is 30-years-old.

Instead, Bayern Munich would prefer to retain Serge Gnabry and extend his deal but it is proving difficult. Hau listed the chance of Gnabry staying at Bayern Munich as 50/50, but there will be more negotiations.

As previously reported, Gnabry’s salary requirement and his desire for a role in a central attacking position remain an issue. The club, however, will not set a deadline for when it needs to get a deal done. Should Gnabry opt to leave, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Ajax’s Antony could be options:

Due to his age, Sadio Mané doesn't really fit the profile Salihamidžić and co are looking for. If the negotiations with Gnabry end up failing and the player is sold, the first alternatives are Christopher Nkunku and Antony [@kerry_hau, @SPORT1] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 10, 2022

Even though Bayern Munich missed out on Haaland this time around, his rumored release clause could make him attainable in the future:

Poker dragged on for a long time, but it is now clear that Manchester City won the race for Erling Haaland. Real Madrid was also repeatedly traded as a possible buyer, but now the Spanish radio station Cadena SER wants to know why the royals had withdrawn from the bid for the BVB striker. Accordingly, Haaland’s deceased advisor Mino Raiola wanted to anchor a release clause of 150 million euros in Haaland’s contract. The clause should come into play from the second year, giving the Norwegian a realistic chance of a move if things don’t go well for Los Blancos. However, Real President Florentino Perez vehemently rejected the clause. He does not want to make such a costly investment, with the risk that Haaland can leave the club for 150 million euros in the second year. (REPORT: Haaland medical check apparently through) In Spain, according to labor law, it is compulsory to be able to change employers at any time. That’s why in Spain all players have a release clause. The clubs usually set the clauses high so that they are not pulled and a transfer fee has to be negotiated.

Will there be anyone left at RB Leipzig after this summer? Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up a couple of players:

Update #Nkunku: Not only Gvardiol, Tuchel is also highly interested in Nkunku! But: The player has got an offer from Leipzig to extend. They don’t want to sell him in summer. Right now no release clause. #MUFC is also interested, especially Rangnick. @SkySports @Sky_Marc #CFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 10, 2022

