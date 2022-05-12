Why FC Barcelona could help the Robert Lewandowski’s brand more than Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest footballers in the world right now. But it seems as though the Bayern Munich striker doesn’t get the credit he deserves. After a second consecutive rejection from the Ballon d’Or award, it’s clear that the world doesn’t want to accept the fact that the world’s best player could play in the Bundesliga.

This is why a move to FC Barcelona could make all kinds of sense for the Polish striker — even if Bayern Munich has publicly stated that it will not let him go this summer. Lewandowski has been flirting with the idea of a move to Spain for years now and Barca are now at the top of the priority list for Lewandowski. If he were to make a move to Spain, he would not only make a move up in terms of salary, as marketing expert Prof. Dr. Dirk Jungels explains [Abendzeitung].

In Spain, Lewandowski would have a major advantage for self-promotion. Spanish is spoken in far more parts of the globe than German, giving Lewandowski an outlet to more fans. In Germany, the marketing potential is simply lower even with a global brand like Bayern Munich.

In terms of global recognition, Lewy could “position himself differently in social media, for example. This type of self-marketing has become increasingly important for professional athletes in recent years” Jurgen explained.

The most important figure for an athlete it today’s world are their social media followers. Although Lewandowski’s social media presence isn’t small, it is clearly lagging behind top stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. A move to Barca could change that.